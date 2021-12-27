Crust Network Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $9.64 or 0.00018818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $29.52 million and $2.66 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

