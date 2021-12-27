Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading 36.1% Lower This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $5,396.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

