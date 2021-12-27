Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

