Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $213.97 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

