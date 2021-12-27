Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $213.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.