CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

