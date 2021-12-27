CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

