CVRx, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. CVRx had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of CVRx’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CVRX opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. CVRx has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that CVRx will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,750,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

