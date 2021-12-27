CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.42

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.42 and last traded at $102.33, with a volume of 96828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

