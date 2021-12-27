Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,439.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

