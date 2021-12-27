Dash (DASH) Price Hits $154.83 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $184.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $154.83 or 0.00300827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,501,767 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

