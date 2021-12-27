Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 1,626 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.50 and its 200-day moving average is $390.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.75 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

