Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $101.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

