Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 2,109 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $161.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

