Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

