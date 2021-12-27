Davidson Investment Advisors Has $7.28 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 76,333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.84 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

