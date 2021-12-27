Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 22,225 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $15.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

