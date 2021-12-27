Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 147 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.273 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

