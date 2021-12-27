Davidson Trust Co. Has $520,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

