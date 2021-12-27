Davidson Trust Co. Invests $364,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.