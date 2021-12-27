Davidson Trust Co. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Davidson Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

LMRK stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $420.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

