Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

