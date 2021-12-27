DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $125,021.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

