DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.28 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $501,665.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.34 or 0.07930134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.70 or 1.00000952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007660 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,658,634 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.