DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 5.6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 1,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 953,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

The stock has a market cap of $500.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

