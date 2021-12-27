Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$8.57 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.35.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

