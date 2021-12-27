DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.60, but opened at 5.48. DiDi Global shares last traded at 5.66, with a volume of 177,026 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,078,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,698,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

