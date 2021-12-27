Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $238,003.40

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $238,003.40 and approximately $58.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,944.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.00 or 0.07937302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00307970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00912832 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00449047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00252971 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,175,616 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

