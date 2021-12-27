DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,739. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.