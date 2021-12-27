DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

