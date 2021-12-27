Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $222.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,211. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average of $221.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

