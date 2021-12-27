Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.12.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $545.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

