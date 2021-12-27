Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $867,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,200. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.