Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,726,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 213,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.75. 76,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,542. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

