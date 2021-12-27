Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $552.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,791. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $367.63 and a one year high of $551.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

