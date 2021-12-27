Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $66.21 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,308. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.