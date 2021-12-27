Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 141,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,734 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

