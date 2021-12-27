Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,754,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,309,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.73. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

