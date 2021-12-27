Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 100.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 82,369 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dropbox by 15.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

