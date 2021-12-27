Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $105.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

