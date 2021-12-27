Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $105.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DUK opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
