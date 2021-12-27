Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 48.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $105.54 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

