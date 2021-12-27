Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

