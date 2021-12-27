Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $155.46 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.