Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.