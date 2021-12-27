Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.92 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

