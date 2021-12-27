Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.66 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

CERN stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.