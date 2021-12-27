Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.66 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

CERN stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

