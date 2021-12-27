Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,342 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Several analysts have commented on KNX shares. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

