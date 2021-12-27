Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,991 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

ZTS stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $244.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.