Earnbase (ENB) Hits Market Cap of $153,756.73

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $153,756.73 and approximately $4,591.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.